Rotary and Chilliwack School District – Funding for Five New Inclusive Playground Builds

Chilliwack – With the understanding that well-designed inclusive parks and play spaces welcome children of all abilities to play, learn and grow together, the Rotary Club of Chilliwack Fraser created the “Children’s Right to Play” initiative. In 2019 the members of the club committed to supporting the addition of accessible equipment for five playgrounds in 5 years.

“We want to make play spaces open for exploring, journeying, hiding and seeking and open-ended adventures”. Shared Children’s Right to Play committee Chair Robert Beischer. “It is our Club’s vision to help meet some needs that were being missed”.

The Club has partnered with SD33 to make sure that five new playground builds would include inclusive playground equipment. “We offer funding up to $60,000 for each playground; those funds are specifically for inclusive equipment. The School PAC and Administration are free to choose what accessible equipment best suits the needs of the school’s student body. To date the schools have chosen a wide range of equipment to meet both physical and sensory needs.” Said Beischer.

The first two schools completed were Promontory and Robertson Elementary with East Chilliwack’s new playground being completed very soon. “The generous donation towards our school playground means more children will have more access to inclusive play with their peers. We plan to use this funding to add inclusive play structures that allow students of all abilities to participate in play.” Shared Ken Chater, Principal- East Chilliwack Elementary. “We could not do this without the generous support of Rotary and those who support Rotary initiatives.”

The Club raises the funds every year through their Travel Lotto ticket sales; They sell 1000 tickets for the chance to win 1 trip a month ($4500 value) for 12 months, as well as 1 of 4 cash prizes of $120. Each ticket purchased is eligible for every prize draw.

Tickets are currently on sale for $120 each and are available from any Rotary Club of Chilliwack Fraser Club member, in person at Gerry Enns Contracting or Simpson Auto or email @ rotarytravelprizes@gmail.com. Tickets will be available until Jan 10 2022

For more information about the Travel Lotto or the Rotary Club of Chilliwack Fraser, visit their facebook.com/RotaryClubOfChilliwackFraser.