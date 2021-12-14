Fraser Valley Angling Guides Association On Flood Relief, Saving Fish (INTERVIEW)

Chilliwack – In a conversation with FVN, Dean Werk from the Fraser Valley Angling Guides Association spoke at length about the flood rescue for fish and humans.

The big concern with flood waters receding are stranded pink salmon and sturgeon. It is still too early to fully know what the long term effects will be on fish stock in coming years.

Werk spoke of trees and brush washed downstream and how that is actually a good thing for small fry.

With water dropping , crews are able to get boots on to monitor for Sturgeon now. If you see a fish please contact Dean Werk 604.991.3474 and he will help coordinate a rescue effort as we are under Federal and Provincial permit to do so safely.

After the initial atmospheric river, Werk and company safely evacuated over 100 people from Hope (November17). Their boats were also running from Mission to Chilliwack and back and Agassiz to Kilby and back.

