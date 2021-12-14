Business

BC Transit Special Service for New Year’s Eve – Abbotsford and Mission

ByDon Lehn

Dec 14, 2021

Fraser Valley – BC Transit and its regional partners are offering special New Year’s Eve service in a number of transit systems across the province. While each transit system offering varies, BC Transit and its partners want to ensure riders make it safely and comfortably to their destination. See below for a list of New Year’s Eve service taking place on December 31 and January 1.

Central Fraser Valley – BC Transit and the cities of Abbotsford and Mission are offering free service from 6 pm on December 31 through 2:30 am.

For detailed routes and schedules, please visit bctransit.com.

BC Transit would like to wish everyone a safe and happy 2022. Bus service levels will vary in each BC Transit community from December 25 to January 1.

If you are not sure what your local service levels are, please contact your local transit office or check the Holiday Service page at bctransit.com, then click on schedules and maps, then holiday service on the right hand side of the page.

Related Post

Business

Rotary and Chilliwack School District – Funding for Five New Inclusive Playground Builds

Dec 14, 2021
Business

Yarrow Farm Market Christmas – Friday December 17

Dec 13, 2021
Business Editorial/Opinion

BUSINESS BLOG – Metal Recovery From Incinerator Bottom Ash

Dec 11, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2 + thirteen =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Legal

Abbotsford Roadwork Alert: Gladwin Road Between Downes Road and Chilcotin Drive

Dec 14, 2021
Environment/Weather/Climate

Fraser Valley Angling Guides Association On Flood Relief, Saving Fish (INTERVIEW)

Dec 14, 2021
Sports

TWU’s Nemeth Represents Canada at the U21 Beach Volleyball World Championship in Phuket, Thailand

Dec 14, 2021
News

Agassiz RCMP Xmas Tradition – Stuff The Cruiser – $15K Raised and Stuffed Four Cruisers

Dec 14, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.