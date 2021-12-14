News

Agassiz RCMP Xmas Tradition – Stuff The Cruiser – $15K Raised and Stuffed Four Cruisers

ByDon Lehn

Dec 14, 2021

Agassiz – DECEMBER 14 UPDATE – This year’s Stuff the Cruiser in Agassiz was a tremendous success. The Agassiz RCMP thank the community. Special Thanks to Super Valu in Agassiz. In all, raising more than $15,000 and stuffed 4 cruisers for the local food bank.

DECEMBER 4 ORIGINAL STORY – Agassiz RCMP once again invited folks to the 12th annual Stuff the Cruiser event, as officers’ call on everyone to stop by too help pack police cruisers with non-perishable food items and cash donations. In support of Fraser Valley food banks, the event on December 4, took place at designated locations around the valley.

Following last year’s difficult decision not to host the Stuff the Cruiser we are excited to swing the event back into action, says Superintendent Davy Lee Officer in charge of the UFVRD. Stuff the Cruiser is an annual RCMP campaign held to support foodbanks in their efforts to aid families within our communities.

The overwhelming generosity of our community has stuffed up to 2 police cruisers with groceries and cash donations during past Stuff the Cruiser events. We hope to surpass our previous totals with this year’s event, says Sergeant Mike Sargent of the Agassiz RCMP.

Related Post

News

Light Up Fairfield Island – Friday December 17, 6 – 9PM

Dec 14, 2021
News

FVN AM News Tuesday December 14, 2021. Fueling Restrictions End, Stranded Sturgeon (VIDEO)

Dec 14, 2021
Legal News

RE-DO – UPDATE – Jared Mumford Elected Chilliwack SD33 Board Chair, Reichelt to Vice-Chair .. again (VIDEO)

Dec 13, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

12 + fourteen =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Legal

Abbotsford Roadwork Alert: Gladwin Road Between Downes Road and Chilcotin Drive

Dec 14, 2021
Environment/Weather/Climate

Fraser Valley Angling Guides Association On Flood Relief, Saving Fish (INTERVIEW)

Dec 14, 2021
Sports

TWU’s Nemeth Represents Canada at the U21 Beach Volleyball World Championship in Phuket, Thailand

Dec 14, 2021
News

Agassiz RCMP Xmas Tradition – Stuff The Cruiser – $15K Raised and Stuffed Four Cruisers

Dec 14, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.