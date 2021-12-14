Agassiz RCMP Xmas Tradition – Stuff The Cruiser – $15K Raised and Stuffed Four Cruisers

Agassiz – DECEMBER 14 UPDATE – This year’s Stuff the Cruiser in Agassiz was a tremendous success. The Agassiz RCMP thank the community. Special Thanks to Super Valu in Agassiz. In all, raising more than $15,000 and stuffed 4 cruisers for the local food bank.

THANK YOU!! This year’s Stuff the Cruiser in Agassiz was a tremendous success! The Agassiz RCMP want to thank the community. Special Thanks to Super Valu.Together we raised more than $15,000 and stuffed 4 cruisers for the local food bank! What an incredible community we serve! pic.twitter.com/RdUYTfLPHt — Upper Fraser Valley RCMP (@UFVRD_RCMP) December 14, 2021

DECEMBER 4 ORIGINAL STORY – Agassiz RCMP once again invited folks to the 12th annual Stuff the Cruiser event, as officers’ call on everyone to stop by too help pack police cruisers with non-perishable food items and cash donations. In support of Fraser Valley food banks, the event on December 4, took place at designated locations around the valley.

Following last year’s difficult decision not to host the Stuff the Cruiser we are excited to swing the event back into action, says Superintendent Davy Lee Officer in charge of the UFVRD. Stuff the Cruiser is an annual RCMP campaign held to support foodbanks in their efforts to aid families within our communities.

The overwhelming generosity of our community has stuffed up to 2 police cruisers with groceries and cash donations during past Stuff the Cruiser events. We hope to surpass our previous totals with this year’s event, says Sergeant Mike Sargent of the Agassiz RCMP.