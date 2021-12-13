Yarrow Farm Market Christmas – Friday December 17

Yarrow – Now that members of the Yarrow Farm Market are TV stars after their Hallmark Channel cameo, it’s back to business.

Yarrow Farm Market is hosting their Farm Market Christmas at the Yarrow Community Centre (4670 Community Street) on Friday December 17.

From 4-9PM you’ll find live music, over 40 vendors, food trucks and all your shopping needs while supporting local, small and homemade artisans.

Organizers also have a bin set up to collect non perishable food items, diapers, baby formula etc for Flood Relief.