Santana – Blessings and Miracles Tour in Abbotsford, March 31 (VIDEO)

Los Angeles/Abbotsford – Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Carlos Santana has announced he will hit the road with his band across North America in Spring 2022 for the Blessings and Miracles tour. On the 15-date run, Santana will perform high-energy, passion-filled songs from their fifty-year career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to Supernatural and beyond. The band (which features Santana’s wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, on drums) will also perform songs from the 2021 Blessings and Miracles release.

Santana recently had a medical procedure but he took to Facebook, and said to fans, that his doctors caught the problem early and he is good to go.

The Blessings and Miracles tour begins on March 25 at Toyota Center in Kennewick, WA and will make stops in Boise, Eugene, Abbotsford (3/31/22 Abbotsford Centre), Missoula, Omaha, Kansas City, and more before it concludes on April 16 at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant, MI. Tickets for Victoria, Abbotsford, and Penticton go on sale to the general public beginning Friday December 17 at www.livenation.com.

With his latest release Blessings and Miracles, Santana delivers one of the most ambitious, inspired, and flat-out magical records of his storied career. There are genre-bending, hook-filled celebrations featuring Rob Thomas, Chris Stapleton, G-Eazy, American Authors and Ally Brooke, and thrilling feats of bravura musicianship that pair the guitar master with fellow icons like Chick Corea and Steve Winwood, and knockout rockers with Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and Living Colour’s Corey Glover, among others.

Delivered with a level of passion and soul equal to the legendary sonic charge of his guitar, the sound of Carlos Santana is one of the world’s best-known musical signatures. For more than four decades—from Santana’s earliest days as a groundbreaking Afro-Latin-blues-rock fusion outfit in San Francisco—Carlos has been the visionary force behind artistry that transcends musical genres and generational, cultural and geographical boundaries.

