Dallas Smith – Abbotsford Centre – June 4 (VIDEO)

ByDon Lehn

Dec 13, 2021 ,

Toronto/Abbotsford – Multi-Platinum award winning country star Dallas Smith has added three new dates to his 2022 Some Things Never Change tour. The three-time CCMA Award winner for Entertainer of the Year, who made his return to the radio charts last week with the brand new single ‘Hide From A Broken Heart’, has added shows in Kamloops, Penticton and Abbotsford to the national headlining tour which kicks off in Brandon, MB on May 24 with James Barker Band and special guest Meghan Patrick plus emerging country artists Shawn AustinJoJo MasonKelly Prescott, and Manny Blu.
 
Tickets for the new shows added June 2, 3 and 4, along with the previously announced Prince George on May 31 will go on sale to the public Friday, December 17 at 10am local time. $2.50 will be added to the cost of each ticket to go towards Canadian mental health charities and services, on behalf of the Lifted Dallas Smith Charitable Foundation – a non-profit organization committed to ensuring that mental health services are accessible to anyone and everyone in need.

The June 4 concert at Abbotsford Centre w/special guest Meghan Patrick.


Visit www.DallasSmithMusic.com for more information.
 

