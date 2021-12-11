GoFundMe For Chilliwack Father of 3 – Recovering from Quad Accident That Left Brain Injury

Chilliwack – Over $6,000 has been raised in less than 24 hours for Mike Visscher and father of 3 from Chilliwack who was in a quadding accident outside his home.



He has suffered from head trauma, but they are still determining the extent of his injury and the damage to his brain and brain stem.



A GoFundMe fundraiser was started to help his family with travel costs from Chilliwack to New Westminster to be with Mike and other living expenses, and support is pouring in.

To view the GoFundMe, please visit: https://ca.gf.me/v/c/rlsm/please-help-the-visscher-family

Heather Van Humbeck is organizing this fundraiser on behalf of Brittany Visscher:

Early in the morning on December 4th Mike Visscher was in a quading accident outside their home in Greendale. Mike was taken to Abbotsford Regional Hospital with head trauma. On December 7th Mike was transported to Royal Columbian Hospital as they have a dedicated brain injury ward. They are assessing the extent of his injuries and the damage to the brain and brain stem. This will be a very long road ahead for Mike and his loving wife Brittany and their beautiful 3 young children Shayla, Carter and Eli. With many expenses that will arise from travelling from Chilliwack to New Westminster to be with Mike, the family is looking at expenses from hotel stays, taking care of the household bills and many other expenses are expected to arise from this tragic accident. As of now we don’t know how long Mike is going to be in the hospital so with that being said we have no idea when/if he will be able to return to work to support his family. We ALL know that Mike would do anything and everything to help anyone in need, Mike would give you the shirt off his own back to help you if you were in need. Mike is one of the kindest guys around he is funny, outgoing and loveable. Mike is an all around amazing person with the best laugh ever. Mike loves spending his time with his family and friends, he enjoys being outside playing with his kids and taking the family to the cabin. We are asking that you please pray for Mike, the family and the doctors whom are working extremely hard to get Mike healed. If you can please help this local family in our community out even if it’s only a $1.00 everything helps. Let’s help this family to be together at this time and not to have to worry about expenses they need to be with Mike.

Thank you from the bottom of Our Hearts.

