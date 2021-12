Chilliwack – Emergency drainage works are scheduled for Promontory Road on December 13 and 14, from 8:30am – 5:00pm. Expect delays due to single lane traffic.

On Monday (Dec. 13), the intersection at Thornton Road/Promontory Road and Extrom Road (lower) will be closed for additional urgent road repairs. Thank you for your patience as crews repair road damage due to the recent storms.

