Cheam First Nation – Cheam First Nation December 2021 Election Results

~ Chief Andrew Victor

~ Councilor Stephanie Fredette

~ Councilor Ray Douglas

~ Councilor Luke Pike

~ Councilor Lesley (Annie) Silver

~ Councilor Melvin Wilson

Congratulations to the winners and a huge thank you to all candidates, voters, volunteers, and staff for a great election.

Cheam First Nation Chief Andrew Victor