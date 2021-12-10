Jesse Cook – Tempest II Tour – Clarke Theatre – February 25, 2022 (VIDEO)

Mission – The Jesse Cook – Tempest II Tour has been rescheduled for the Clarke Theatre in Mission Friday, February 25, 2022

Tickets are $49.50 (Plus Facility Fee & Service Charges) at all Ticketmaster locations. Charge by phone at 1-855-985-5000 or online at www.ticketmaster.ca.

JESSE COOK is an artist that requires no introduction. He has blazed an incredible trail. With ten platinum and gold studio albums; five concert DVDs and live discs; five PBS specials; eleven Juno nominations with one Juno Award for Best Instrumental Album (“ Free Fall ”, 2001); one Gemini Award; three Canadian Smooth Jazz Awards; one Acoustic Guitar Magazine Player’s Choice Silver Award; a wall full of similar accolades; thousands of concerts in dozens of countries; millions of YouTube views and audio streams; countless fans around the globe; and a career that is celebrating its 25th year and counting. Not a bad legacy for a guy who never planned to release an album!



“Just over a year ago, I was getting ready to begin the Tempest 25 Tour. In honor of the 25th anniversary of “Tempest”, my first CD. I didn’t know it at the time, but there was a larger and very real storm in our path.



Of course, at this point, the whole world knows what happened next. There was no tour, there were no concerts. And we’ve all lived through a storm like nothing we’ve seen before in our lives.



For those of you who had tickets from a year ago, thank you for your patience and understanding, as we have been working hard to find the right time to start again. We wanted to be sure that when we did return, everyone would be safe.



And finally, today, after much hard work, I am proud to be launching (or is it relaunching?) the TEMPEST TOUR II, almost 2 years later.



It’s time for us to come together in celebration. I hope you’ll join me in kicking social distancing to the curb, bring your dance shoes, and let the rumba party begin!”



For more about JESSE COOK please visit www.jessecook.com.