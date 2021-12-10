chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: December 9, 2021- Interviews incl. Laurie Clemens, Matt Paisley, Offensive Line Coach, GW Graham Grizzlies, Trevor McDonald on a guided tour of the Downtown Chilliwack Country Christmas Village (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: December 9, 2021- Interviews incl. Laurie Clemens, Matt Paisley, Offensive Line Coach, GW Graham Grizzlies, Trevor McDonald on a guided tour of the Downtown Chilliwack Country Christmas Village.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

• Flood Clean up continues; an update from Mayor Popove.

• Cultus Lake prepares a report for residents.

• Surrey MP and former broadcaster wants answers to the lack of local radio coverage on the flooding.

AND

• Cue We Are The Champions – for the GW Graham Grizzlies Football Program, with special guest Matt Paisley, Offensive Line Coach!

Interview: Ken Popove, Mayor Chilliwack

Interview: Laurie Clemens

Interview: Matt Paisley, Offensive Line Coach, GW Graham Grizzlies

Tour: Trevor McDonald on a guided tour of the Downtown Chilliwack Country Christmas Village (with some special guests!).

The Welcome Matt: Matt Paisley, Realtor Jason Laynes & Associates, REMAX

News Director: Don Lehn

