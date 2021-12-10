chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: December 9, 2021- Interviews incl. Laurie Clemens, Matt Paisley, Offensive Line Coach, GW Graham Grizzlies, Trevor McDonald on a guided tour of the Downtown Chilliwack Country Christmas Village (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: December 9, 2021- Interviews incl. Laurie Clemens, Matt Paisley, Offensive Line Coach, GW Graham Grizzlies, Trevor McDonald on a guided tour of the Downtown Chilliwack Country Christmas Village.
Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• Flood Clean up continues; an update from Mayor Popove.
• Cultus Lake prepares a report for residents.
• Surrey MP and former broadcaster wants answers to the lack of local radio coverage on the flooding.
AND
• Cue We Are The Champions – for the GW Graham Grizzlies Football Program, with special guest Matt Paisley, Offensive Line Coach!
Interview: Ken Popove, Mayor Chilliwack
Interview: Laurie Clemens
Interview: Matt Paisley, Offensive Line Coach, GW Graham Grizzlies
Tour: Trevor McDonald on a guided tour of the Downtown Chilliwack Country Christmas Village (with some special guests!).
News Director: Don Lehn
