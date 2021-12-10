CFL Commissioner State of the League Address – Revenue Sharing Is A Reality (VIDEO)

Hamilton (with files from CFL/ Justin Dunk 3downnation.com) – In his state of the League address prior to the Grey Cup, Commissioner Randy Ambrose spoke of the losses during the loss of the 2020 season.

The CFL lost between $60 and $80 million due to the cancelled 2020 season. Despite further financial losses for the league this year, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers except to post a “meaningful” profit.

Therefore the board of governors agreed to a revenue sharing model between the franchises for the first time in almost 40 years.

The Grey Cup will be played Sunday at Tim Horton’s Field in Hamilton between the Tiger-Cats and Winnipeg.

The Blue Bombers won the Grey Cup in 2019. The Bombers are trying to be repeat champions.