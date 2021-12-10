Business Sports

CFL Commissioner State of the League Address – Revenue Sharing Is A Reality (VIDEO)

ByDon Lehn

Dec 10, 2021

Hamilton (with files from CFL/ Justin Dunk 3downnation.com) – In his state of the League address prior to the Grey Cup, Commissioner Randy Ambrose spoke of the losses during the loss of the 2020 season.

The CFL lost between $60 and $80 million due to the cancelled 2020 season. Despite further financial losses for the league this year, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers except to post a “meaningful” profit.

Therefore the board of governors agreed to a revenue sharing model between the franchises for the first time in almost 40 years.

The Grey Cup will be played Sunday at Tim Horton’s Field in Hamilton between the Tiger-Cats and Winnipeg.

The Blue Bombers won the Grey Cup in 2019. The Bombers are trying to be repeat champions.

Related Post

Business

Reality for Some Abbotsford Farmers – They May Not Recovery And Leave Their Farms

Dec 10, 2021
Sports

Stanley Cup Winner Jim Rutherford New Canucks President – Search for GM Continues

Dec 9, 2021
News Sports

Chilliwack Chiefs Lead The Charge For BCHL To Approve Video Review

Dec 9, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

eleven + 16 =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Agriculture Politics

Federal and Provincial Agriculture Ministers Tours Flood Ravaged Abbotsford

Dec 10, 2021
News

Last of the Major Abbotsford Evacuation Orders For Sumas Lake Bottom Lifted

Dec 10, 2021
Business Sports

CFL Commissioner State of the League Address – Revenue Sharing Is A Reality (VIDEO)

Dec 10, 2021
News

Christmas Gifts Expo at Heritage Park – December 10 – 12

Dec 10, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.