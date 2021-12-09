Business

Vancouver Fall 2021 PPM Radio Ratings – CKNW Remains #1

Vancouver (With files from David Bray/Broadcast Dialogue, Radio West) – Late last month, radioCount release the Chilliwack radio ratings (Star FM was #1), and now Numeris has released their Fall 2021 “Book” – the PPM for Vancouver radio.

First notice that community, campus and ethnic radio stations as well as CBC French (Radio-Canada) are not listed as they all do not subscribe to the ratings.

From David Bray/Broadcast Dialogue: 980 CKNW grabs the #1 spot for A12+ with a 12.2% share of hours tuned (up from 12.1%). Taking the top spot for F25-54 is Rock 101 with 11.9% (down from 12.0%). CFOX holds the lead for M25-54 listeners, delivering a 16.2 % share (up from 16.0 %). CFOX is also well out in front for M18-34 with a 27.2 % share of hrs. tuned (up from 23.4 %). When it comes to Females 18-34, CFOX is #1 with a 17.3% share (down from 17.4).

