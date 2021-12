Fraser Valley – In September of 2019, the Manitoba Metis Federation wanted to break With National Council.. The BC Metis Association said they were standing pat in solidarity. That original FVN story is here.

Metis Nation BC Acting Vice-President and Chilliwack Sto:lo leader Louis de Jaeger issued a video statement on the on Illegitimate Branch of the Manitoba Métis Federation and how MNBC is concerned about the division.