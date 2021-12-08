Inmate at Mountain Institution Dies of Natural Causes – Serving Time for First Degree Murder

Agassiz/Kent – (Correctional Service Canada) On Saturday December 4, 2021, Douglas John Holtam, an inmate from Mountain Institution, died while in custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving an indeterminate sentence for two counts of first degree murder and attempted murder since December 22, 1999. The accused was charged with the first degree murder of his wife and daughter and the attempted murder of his son. A jury convicted the accused as charged. The accused appealed the convictions.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.