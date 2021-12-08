News

Evacuation Oder for Sumas Prairie South Rescinded – Three of Four Sections of Return Home Plan Now Re-Opened (VIDEO)

ByDon Lehn

Dec 8, 2021

Abbotsford – The Evacuation Order has been rescinded as of Dec. 8 at 2pm for Sumas Prairie South. An evacuation alert will remain in effect in these areas until further notice.

View the Return Home Plan website for full details.

The Lake Botton remains under the evacuation order. Water levels have dropped 20 inches over the past two days according to the Mayor. Braun estimated that at least “a couple of hundred properties” are located in the lake-bottom area. Since the flooding started, come 1100 properties in the Sumas Prairie were under water.

The Wednesday media briefing from Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun is here.

