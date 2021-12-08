Sports

Chiefs Goaltender Riley Names Coastal All Star

Dec 8, 2021

Burnaby/Chilliwack (with files from BCHL Network, Brian Wiebe) – After 94,679 votes in just one week, the BCHL has unveiled the results of the All-Star Fan Vote to determine the remaining spots for the league’s 3-on-3 outdoor All-Star Tournament Jan. 15 in Penticton.

The final 10 roster spots were decided through a fan vote after the initial list of 18 skaters was announced on Nov. 23. Fans had the opportunity to choose from a group of 12 skaters from each conference as well as four goalies from each side to determine the final spots.

The results for the Coastal Conference are:

TeamNamePosition
Chilliwack ChiefsGrant RileyG
Coquitlam ExpressRyan TattleF
Langley RivermenAjeet GundarahG
Langley RivermenTyler SchleppeF
Victoria GrizzliesMatthew WoodF

The results for the Interior Conference are:

TeamNamePosition
Penticton VeesLuc WilsonF
Prince George Spruce KingsJohn HerringtonF
Prince George Spruce KingsSimon LabelleF
Prince George Spruce KingsAaron TrotterG
West Kelowna WarriorsJohnny DerrickG

Now that the fan vote is complete, you can view the full All-Star Team rosters here.

NOTE that the schedule for many teams have been impacted by travel restrictions due to the November storms. On November 30, all games involving out-of-conference matchups are scrapped for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

