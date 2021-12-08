Chiefs Goaltender Riley Names Coastal All Star

Burnaby/Chilliwack (with files from BCHL Network, Brian Wiebe) – After 94,679 votes in just one week, the BCHL has unveiled the results of the All-Star Fan Vote to determine the remaining spots for the league’s 3-on-3 outdoor All-Star Tournament Jan. 15 in Penticton.
The final 10 roster spots were decided through a fan vote after the initial list of 18 skaters was announced on Nov. 23. Fans had the opportunity to choose from a group of 12 skaters from each conference as well as four goalies from each side to determine the final spots.
The results for the Coastal Conference are:
|Team
|Name
|Position
|Chilliwack Chiefs
|Grant Riley
|G
|Coquitlam Express
|Ryan Tattle
|F
|Langley Rivermen
|Ajeet Gundarah
|G
|Langley Rivermen
|Tyler Schleppe
|F
|Victoria Grizzlies
|Matthew Wood
|F
The results for the Interior Conference are:
|Team
|Name
|Position
|Penticton Vees
|Luc Wilson
|F
|Prince George Spruce Kings
|John Herrington
|F
|Prince George Spruce Kings
|Simon Labelle
|F
|Prince George Spruce Kings
|Aaron Trotter
|G
|West Kelowna Warriors
|Johnny Derrick
|G
Now that the fan vote is complete, you can view the full All-Star Team rosters here.
NOTE that the schedule for many teams have been impacted by travel restrictions due to the November storms. On November 30, all games involving out-of-conference matchups are scrapped for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.