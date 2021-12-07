When You Want To Get Rid Of Those Sandbags In Chilliwack

Chilliwack – The City of Chilliwack has set up sandbag disposal stations for residents at Townsend Park and Yarrow Sports Field. Residents can now help the City reuse the sandbag sand by bringing their sandbags to either location between 7:30 am and 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday. Residents should be prepared to empty their own sandbags on site.

Sand from these sandbags will undergo testing, and if it is found free of contaminants, it will be reused in City operations, and used burlap sandbags will be composted.

Please take proper precautions as sand and sandbags that have been in contact with floodwaters may have been exposed to contaminants. Tips for safe sandbag disposal:

Wear gloves and boots when handling sandbags to protect yourself from scrapes and possible contaminants. City staff will not be able to assist you in emptying your sandbags.

Used sandbags will not be collected at the curb. Do not place full sandbags in your curbside materials.

Do not empty sandbags in your local watercourse, park, or greenspace.

Do not use sand from sandbags in sandboxes, playgrounds, gardens, and other areas where it may come into contact with people in case the sand is contaminated from the floodwater.



“We had a tremendous community response to support people who needed sandbags, and I want to thank everyone who volunteered their time,” said Mayor Popove. “Now, as we move towards recovery, it will be important to dispose of these materials safely and responsibly, and hopefully we will be able to reuse some of the sand.”

A quick guide for how to sort and dispose of materials after a flood is available on the City’s website at chilliwack.com/landfill, and additional resources are available at chilliwack.com/FloodResources.