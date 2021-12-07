Water Disinfectant Change Notice for Sumas Prairie Starts 8AM, December 8

Abbotsford – As of Wed December 8 at 8AM, the disinfectant in the Sumas Prairie drinking water system will temporarily switch from chloramine to chlorine. There shouldn’t be any noticeable changes except for a slight increase in chlorine odour.
This is an important step in restoring the Sumas Prairie water system and is expected to be in place for several weeks.
NOTE: Sumas Prairie water system is still under a Do Not Use (Flush Only) Advisory.
All other water in the City of Abbotsford is safe to use.