Water Disinfectant Change Notice for Sumas Prairie Starts 8AM, December 8

Abbotsford – As of Wed December 8 at 8AM, the disinfectant in the Sumas Prairie drinking water system will temporarily switch from chloramine to chlorine. There shouldn’t be any noticeable changes except for a slight increase in chlorine odour.

This is an important step in restoring the Sumas Prairie water system and is expected to be in place for several weeks.

NOTE: Sumas Prairie water system is still under a Do Not Use (Flush Only) Advisory.

All other water in the City of Abbotsford is safe to use.

