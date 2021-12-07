Health & Lifestyle

Water Disinfectant Change Notice for Sumas Prairie Starts 8AM, December 8

ByDon Lehn

Dec 7, 2021

Abbotsford – As of Wed December 8 at 8AM, the disinfectant in the Sumas Prairie drinking water system will temporarily switch from chloramine to chlorine. There shouldn’t be any noticeable changes except for a slight increase in chlorine odour.

This is an important step in restoring the Sumas Prairie water system and is expected to be in place for several weeks.

NOTE: Sumas Prairie water system is still under a Do Not Use (Flush Only) Advisory.

All other water in the City of Abbotsford is safe to use.

Related Post

Education/Learning Health & Lifestyle

Cheam Leisure Centre Achieves Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certified Gold

Dec 7, 2021
Health & Lifestyle

When You Want To Get Rid Of Those Sandbags In Chilliwack

Dec 7, 2021
Environment/Weather/Climate Health & Lifestyle

Crisis Clean Up Available to Help Swamp Out Flooded Homes

Dec 7, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

six + 12 =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Health & Lifestyle

Water Disinfectant Change Notice for Sumas Prairie Starts 8AM, December 8

Dec 7, 2021
News

Chilliwack Fire Department Annual Food Drive

Dec 7, 2021
Business

City of Chilliwack Endorsing New Transit Facility Strategy Report

Dec 7, 2021
Education/Learning Health & Lifestyle

Cheam Leisure Centre Achieves Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certified Gold

Dec 7, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.