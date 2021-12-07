News

Eastbound Lanes of Highway 1 Open in Popkum/Bridal Falls Area

Dec 7, 2021

Bridal Falls – The eastbound lanes of Highway 1 are open in the Bridal Falls area, fully reopening the highway with two lanes in each direction between Abbotsford and Hope.

Two lanes of separated traffic in each direction provide better traffic flow and connectivity between the Lower Mainland to Highway 3 and the Interior.

The full reopening of the highway occurred Tuesday evening after cleanup, repairs and engineering assessments of the highway and its structures. With the opening of the eastbound lanes through the Bridal Falls area, counterflow traffic management is no longer needed through this section of the corridor.

Although it is not subject to the essential travel order, to support the safe and efficient movement of goods and services, people are asked to avoid unnecessary travel on Highway 1 through the Fraser Valley.

Drivers can expect slow traffic with reduced speed limits. For updates, check: www.DriveBC.ca

