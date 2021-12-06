Business

Yarrow Farm Market Christmas – Friday December 17

ByDon Lehn

Dec 6, 2021

Yarrow – Now that members of the Yarrow Farm Market are TV stars after their Hallmark Channel cameo, it’s back to business.

Yarrow Farm Market is hosting their Farm Market Christmas at the Yarrow Community Centre (4670 Community Street) on Friday December 17.

From 4-9PM you’ll find live music, over 40 vendors, food trucks and all your shopping needs while supporting local, small and homemade artisans.

Organizers also have a bin set up to collect non perishable food items, diapers, baby formula etc for Flood Relief.

Related Post

Business Sports

Canucks Clean House – Boudreau New Coach, Smyl Interim GM

Dec 6, 2021
Business

Trans Mountain Pipeline Restarted Safely On Sunday

Dec 5, 2021
Business

Expansion of Provincial Financial Assistance for Flood Victims (Personal and Business) – $300,000

Dec 5, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

one × 3 =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Business

Yarrow Farm Market Christmas – Friday December 17

Dec 6, 2021
Arts and Entertainment

Cultus Lake Christmas Concert – Friday December 17

Dec 6, 2021
News

School District 78 – Agassiz, Hope and Fraser Valley – Schools OPEN

Dec 6, 2021
News

Chilliwack School Bus Alert for Monday December 6

Dec 6, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.