Kent – Rockwell Drive Corridor Open But Access to Sasquatch Provincial Park Remains Closed

Agassiz/Harrison – The District of Kent has rescinded the evacuation order to all residents with addresses on Rockwell Drive, Rockwell Lane, Rockwell Place, Pirates Lane, Thunderbird Crescent, and Dogwood Lane (properties located north of Lillooet Avenue along the Rockwell Drive corridor).

Access to Sasquatch Provincial Park remains Closed.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has reported that Rockwell Drive can be open to two lane traffic and can remain open. As road conditions continually change, it is important to monitor DriveBC for the latest updates on road conditions.

For further information, contact the Emergency Operation Centre at eoc@kentbc.ca.