FVRD State of Local Emergency Extended Until December 12

Fraser Valley – The State of Local Emergency issued on November 14, by the FVRD Fraser Valley Regional District, has been extended until December 12.

The FVRD Emergency Operations Centre remains activated at level 3.

As of December 6, there are currently 10 Evacuation Orders affecting 178 properties and 5 Evacuation Alerts affecting 1703 properties.

Emergency Status Map

View current Evacuation Orders, Alerts, reported incidents, sandbag distribution sites, ESS Reception Centre locations, and road information on the Emergency Status Map.

The incidents displayed on the map have been reported to us by the public. Some of the incidents reported may not have been verified or assessed by the FVRD yet. If you would like to report an incident or need assistance please call 778-704-0400. Note it is monitored daily from 8:30 am – 4:30 pm; please leave a message after hours.

The State of Local Emergency issued on Nov 14 has been extended until Dec 12. Our Emergency Operations Centre remains activated at level 3. We currently have 10 Evacuation Orders affecting 178 properties and 5 Evacuation Alerts affecting 1703 properties. https://t.co/BsZonNX5Rw pic.twitter.com/rS14zbonhF — Fraser Valley Regional District (@FraserValleyRD) December 7, 2021