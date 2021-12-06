Arts and Entertainment

Cultus Lake Christmas Concert – Friday December 17

ByDon Lehn

Dec 6, 2021

Cultus Lake – Local musicians and story tellers will grace Cultus Lake Memorial Church for two Christmas programs on December 17.

Tickets are free but must be obtained through the Eventbrite link here

Show one – 6:00pm- 7:30pm

Show two- 9:00pm – 10:30pm

If you are unable to reserve a spot, still come by for some hot chocolate, a picture with a horse & carriage and warm yourself by the fire. There will be fresh baked treats and warm smiles to go around. All are welcome and we truly hope to see you there.

All proceeds from event will go to Salvation Army. Tax receipts available through the Memorial Church.

https://salvationarmy.ca/

Call for more information- (604)-858-5153

Related Post

Arts and Entertainment

Book Man’s Owner Pleased With Approval For Overhead Art Project (INTERVIEW)

Dec 5, 2021
Arts and Entertainment News

Members of Yarrow Farm Market in Hallmark Film – Airing Saturday December 4 (INTERVIEW)

Dec 3, 2021
Arts and Entertainment

After the Rain .. A Busker in Chilliwack (VIDEO)

Dec 2, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

seventeen + one =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Arts and Entertainment

Cultus Lake Christmas Concert – Friday December 17

Dec 6, 2021
News

School District 78 – Agassiz, Hope and Fraser Valley – Schools OPEN

Dec 6, 2021
News

Chilliwack School Bus Alert for Monday December 6

Dec 6, 2021
Crime

Honouring the Women Slain in the December 6 Attack at L’ecole Polytechnique

Dec 6, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.