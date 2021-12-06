Cultus Lake Christmas Concert – Friday December 17

Cultus Lake – Local musicians and story tellers will grace Cultus Lake Memorial Church for two Christmas programs on December 17.

Tickets are free but must be obtained through the Eventbrite link here

Show one – 6:00pm- 7:30pm

Show two- 9:00pm – 10:30pm

If you are unable to reserve a spot, still come by for some hot chocolate, a picture with a horse & carriage and warm yourself by the fire. There will be fresh baked treats and warm smiles to go around. All are welcome and we truly hope to see you there.

All proceeds from event will go to Salvation Army. Tax receipts available through the Memorial Church.

https://salvationarmy.ca/

Call for more information- (604)-858-5153