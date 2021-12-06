Canucks Clean House – Boudreau New Coach, Smyl Interim GM

Vancouver – The broom came out for the Canucks on Sunday.

Francesco Aquilini, Chairman and Governor NHL, Vancouver Canucks, announced significant changes to the team’s front office and coaching staff, and confirmed a search for new Hockey Operations leadership is underway.General Manager Jim Benning, Assistant GM John Weisbrod, Head Coach Travis Green and Assistant Coach Nolan Baumgartner have been relieved of their duties.

Bruce Boudreau has been named the 20th Head Coach in Vancouver Canucks history and Scott Walker has been named Assistant Coach. Stan Smyl has been named Interim General Manager and Ryan Johnson has been named Interim Assistant GM while the search for new Hockey Operations leadership has begun.

Boudreau will be behind the bench Monday night at Rogers Arena against LA. The Canucks are 8-15-2 and dead last in the Pacific behind the expansion Seattle Kraken. The young team was just not performing under Travis Green and Jim Benning.

“First, I want to sincerely thank Jim, John, Travis and Nolan for their passion and dedication to the organization and our community,” said Aquilini. “We are grateful for everything they have done for the Canucks during their tenure, and we wish them nothing but success in the future.

“These are difficult decisions, but we believed we would have a competitive group this year. As a result, I’m extremely disappointed in how the team has performed so far. I’m making these changes because we want to build a team that competes for championships and it’s time for new leadership to help take us there.

“Our search for new leadership is underway. In the interim, Stan Smyl will lead our Hockey Operations team with the strong support of Ryan Johnson, Chris Gear, Daniel and Henrik Sedin, Doug Jarvis and others on the team to ensure day-to-day continuity. Stan has been a very loyal and committed member of our Hockey Operations Senior Management structure for many years and is someone whose experience and leadership we value greatly.

“I am excited to add Bruce Boudreau as our new Head Coach, and Scott as Assistant. Bruce is one of the most experienced coaches in the NHL, with nearly 1,000 games behind the bench and a successful track record working with some of the game’s best talent. Scott is a young coach with an excellent reputation who will fit in very well with our group.”

Boudreau has a career coaching record of 567-302-115 (.635) in 984 regular-season games with the Washington Capitals (2007-08 to 2011-12), Anaheim Ducks (2011-12 to 2015-16) and Minnesota Wild (2016-17 to 2019-20). Boudreau became the fastest coach in NHL history to reach the 400-win milestone (663 games) and is the seventh head coach in NHL history to win 200-plus games with multiple teams. He has also coached 90 playoff games (43-47). He was the recipient of the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year in 2008.

Scott Walker, a former Canuck, joins the team from the OHL’s Guelph Storm where he was President of Hockey Operations. Walker was previously the Storm’s Head Coach for five seasons (2010-11 to 2014-15) where he guided the team to a record of 164-94-14. He won an OHL Championship in 2013-14 and took his team to the Memorial Cup Championship game. He also earned a gold medal as Assistant Coach for Team Canada at the 2015 World Junior Hockey Championship.