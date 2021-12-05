Chilliwack’s UGTS Debra Abraham Appointed to the Accessibility Committee of British Columbia

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – Unique Get Together Society opened its Chilliwack office in 2021. It assists those with learning disabilities ( and their families) on the autism spectrum.

UGTS was founded by Debra Abraham and the Chilliwack office is located in the Pacific Autism Network office in downtown Chilliwack ( Yale Road across from District 1881 and near Five Corners).

Debra Abraham has been appointed to the Accessibility Committee of British Columbia.

She is of Caribbean, Cree and Sioux descent. She has over 20 years of experience working in social services. This includes working:

In group homes

In women’s shelters

In detox centres

In foster homes

With the Ministry of Children and Family Development

With children who live with autism and extra needs

Active in her community, she is a board member with Global Access Foundation. She has also been a secretary for the Coquitlam Foundation. She holds a bachelor of arts in child and youth care with a specialization in child welfare from Douglas College.

The committee works to improve accessibility for persons with disabilities and supports the implementation of the Accessible BC Act in the following ways:

– Develops and recommends accessibility standards to government

– Engages with the public on the development of accessibility standards

– Provides general advice to the Minister about government’s efforts to promote accessibility

The members of the committee reflect the diversity of British Columbians.

Members include:

– People with disabilities

– Individuals from organizations that support people with disabilities

– Indigenous people