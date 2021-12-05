Abbotsford Vehicle Fire (Riverside Street) Results in Suspicious Death

Abbotsford – Early Sunday morning (December 5th, 2021, @2:40AM), Abbotsford Police responded to the 5000 block of Riverside Street for reports of a vehicle fire.

Upon the fire being extinguished by Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service, human remains were located within the vehicle.

Abbotsford Police Patrol Officers, Major Crime Detectives, and the Forensic Identification Unit remain on the scene. Officers are in the initial stages of this investigation and there are no further details at this time.

There is a road closure on Riverside Street between Hallert Road and Townshipline Road.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.AbbyPD file 2021-53756