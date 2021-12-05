Legal

Abbotsford Vehicle Fire (Riverside Street) Results in Suspicious Death

ByDon Lehn

Dec 5, 2021

Abbotsford – Early Sunday morning (December 5th, 2021, @2:40AM), Abbotsford Police responded to the 5000 block of Riverside Street for reports of a vehicle fire.

Upon the fire being extinguished by Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service, human remains were located within the vehicle.

Abbotsford Police Patrol Officers, Major Crime Detectives, and the Forensic Identification Unit remain on the scene. Officers are in the initial stages of this investigation and there are no further details at this time.

There is a road closure on Riverside Street between Hallert Road and Townshipline Road.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.AbbyPD file 2021-53756

Legal News

Evacuation Order Rescinded for Camperland RV Resort

Dec 4, 2021
Legal News

Abbotsford’s “Return Home Plan” Now Implemented – Mayor Braun’s Address (VIDEO)

Dec 3, 2021
Legal Politics

December 3 Update from Hope Mayor – With Snow On The Way

Dec 3, 2021

Education/Learning

All UFV Classes, Remote and Face-to-Face, Are On for Monday

Dec 5, 2021
Environment/Weather/Climate Health & Lifestyle

Hope Debris and Cleanup – Rotary Nature Trail and the Coquihalla River (VIDEO and PICTURES)

Dec 5, 2021
Environment/Weather/Climate

DriveSmart BC – When & How to Use High Beam Headlights

Dec 5, 2021
Arts and Entertainment

Book Man’s Owner Pleased With Approval For Overhead Art Project (INTERVIEW)

Dec 5, 2021
