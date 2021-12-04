Business

Trans Mountain Pipeline Plans to Safely Restart Sunday

ByDon Lehn

Dec 4, 2021

Calgary/Fraser Valley – In a Noon Saturday media release, Trans Mountain Pipeline Plans to Safely Restart on Sunday:

Following the precautionary shutdown of the Trans Mountain Pipeline as a result of heavy rains and flooding, Trans Mountain plans to restart the pipeline tomorrow.

Throughout the shutdown period, the pipeline remained safely in a static condition and there was no indication of any product release or serious damage to the pipe. Trans Mountain completed detailed investigations of the pipe’s integrity and geotechnical assessments of the surrounding landscape to confirm readiness to restart the line. Restarting the pipeline has required a significant, sustained effort to re-instate access lost due to damaged roads, changes in river flows, and adverse weather. Crews worked around the clock to clear highways, build bridges and manage watercourses to allow for access and repairs to the pipeline.

We expect that all assessments, repairs and protective earthworks necessary for a safe restart will be completed by tomorrow and plans have been developed and shared with the Canada Energy Regulator.

Subject to CER concurrence and final repair work, the restart will take place during daylight hours tomorrow and the pipe will be closely monitored by our teams in the field and technology systems operated by our Control Centre. Emergency management teams and equipment remain staged in key areas with booms proactively deployed in the unlikely event of a release.

Over the coming weeks Trans Mountain will continue with additional emergency work. Some of this work includes conducting additional inline inspection, armouring of riverbanks and adding ground cover or relocating sections of the pipeline.

