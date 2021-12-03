OPINION – UBCM, FCM Joint Letter to Prime Minister Trudeau and Premier Horgan – Want Involvement During Discussions on Emergency Response and Climate Resiliency

Fraser Valley/Vancouver/Victoria/Ottawa – In a public social media post, the Executive Director for UBCM Union of BC Municipalities Gary MacIsaac, asked BC Premier John Horgan and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for a seat at the table when emergency response and climate resiliency is being discussed.

Here’s a joint letter from @UBCM and FCM to Prime Minister Trudeau and Premier Horgan.

Local governments are on the frontlines of disaster response and need a seat at the table when emergency response and climate resiliency is being discussed. Here's a joint letter from @UBCM and FCM to Prime Minister Trudeau and Premier Horgan. https://t.co/X39h2TwvD4 — Gary MacIsaac (@GaryMacIsaac) December 2, 2021

Dear Prime Minister Trudeau and Premier Horgan;

We write to you on behalf of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) and the Union of British

Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) to request local government representation in the newly formed joint

committee on disaster response and climate resilience.

British Columbia has experienced unprecedented natural disasters this year. The recent devastating

atmospheric river rain events are just the latest in a series of climate related emergencies. Local

governments are on the front lines of these emergencies and they have responded quickly and effectively.

As the level of government closest to the people they are faced with the need for immediate response in

the face of extremely challenging circumstances. And the post disaster response to repair communities and

infrastructure will go on for years.

We were pleased to see your November 26th announcement of the creation of a joint committee to address

disaster response and climate resilience. We understand this is a federal/provincial committee that will be

co-chaired by Minister Blair and Minister Farnworth. We have requested a terms of reference for the

committee and have been advised they are under development.

Given the impact of these events on communities, it will be critical for the success of the committee to

include local government representation. Local governments have detailed knowledge of the critical

infrastructure, operations, emergency preparedness and planning background that will be essential to the

process of rebuilding and renewing.

UBCM would be pleased to assist in the identification of local government representatives to provide this

critical local perspective on the joint committee, ensuring those identified support the mandate of the

group once the terms of reference are finalized.

Thank-you for your consideration of our request.

Laurey-Anne Roodenburg UBCM President

Garth Frizzel Past President FCM Federal of Canadian Municipalities