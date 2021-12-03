chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: Special Guest Interview: Dan Coulter, MLA Chilliwack, December 2, 2021 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: Special Guest Interview: Dan Coulter, MLA Chilliwack, December 2, 2021

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week: • Third Atmospheric River in 2 weeks winds down. • FVRD Chair is critical of the Provincial Flood response • Christmas spirit can still be found in Chilliwack, despite mother nature. AND • GW Graham Grizzlies go back to the Provincial Football Final! Special Guest Interview: Dan Coulter, MLA Chilliwack *NOTE: We were not able to complete our scheduled interview with Laurie Clemens as originally hoped for this week. We hope to have her on soon. In the meantime, if you wish to help the family’s situation, click here for more information: https://www.gofundme.com/f/lorn-and-k… News Director: Don Lehn

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™