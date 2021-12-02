Slow Start for UFV Cascades Women’s Volleyball – Drop Three-Set Secision to TWU Spartans

Langley ( with files from Scott Stewart, TWU Athletics) – The University of the Fraser Valley women’s volleyball team started slowly and was unable to recover on Thursday evening at the Langley Events Centre, falling in three sets to the Trinity Western Spartans.

The Cascades (1-4), playing their first conference match in nearly three weeks, looked rusty in the early going, and while they found more traction as the match wore on, it was the No. 4-ranked Spartans (4-1) prevailing 25-11, 25-20, 25-17.

The two teams renew hostilities on Friday evening at the LEC (6 p.m., CanadaWest.tv presented by Co-op).

“I think it influenced us for sure,” Janelle Rozema said, reflecting on her team’s long break between games. “But at some point, I don’t think you can make excuses. You’ve got to take ownership and start putting the ball in the court.”

The Spartans took control early in the opening set, building a 10-4 lead and forcing the Cascades into a timeout. TWU extended the lead to 16-8 at the media timeout, and led by the serving of setter Olivia Heinen, who had seven straight serves, the Spartans scored nine of the last 11 points to take the opening set 25-11.

In the second set the Cascades matched the Spartans early – they trailed 7-5 and were within 14-12 in the middle stages. TWU’s Meaghan Mealey caught fire out of the media timeout, though, and served the Spartans to a 19-12 lead. The hosts had set point at 24-16, but strong serving including a pair of aces by UFV’s Sadie Wilson pulled the Cascades to within four points, 24-20. But Ansah Odoom would finish off the set with a middle attack to give TWU the game 25-20.

The third set was closely contested, with TWU holding a 13-12 lead after UFV’s Mo Likness found the end line on her attack. With the score 19-17 Spartans, Avery Heppell served out the match with six straight serves, punctuated by a down-the-line attack from Purdy to end the match 25-17.

“I think we gradually got better over the match,” Rozema said. “The problem is, our starting point was so low. When your starting point is that low and you gradually get better, your level of good is not going to be good enough to win a match. We’re going to try to make our starting point a lot higher tomorrow.”

Grace Warkentin, with seven kills, was the lone Cascade outside hitter to post a positive hitting percentage (.154), and setter Cailin Bitter registered 13 assists and 13 digs.

Outside hitter Savannah Purdy led the Spartans with 12 kills and seven digs, with Mealey adding seven kills and Heppell adding six kills.