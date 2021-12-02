News

Highway 1 Between Abbotsford and Hope Expected To Open Thursday Afternoon – No Set Time Yet

ByDon Lehn

Dec 2, 2021

Fraser Valley – Preparations are underway to reopen Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Hope Thursday.

In the Sumas area between Abbotsford to Chilliwack, crews are working to disassemble the tiger dam that was set up to mitigate flood damage. This stretch of highway is expected to open this afternoon. For the most current updates, check: DriveBC.ca

Highway 1, just east of Highway 9 to Hope, is also expected to open this afternoon. Drivers should expect slower speed limits, delays and traffic pattern changes through the Bridal Falls area. 

These sections of Highway 1 do not fall under the Province’s travel restrictions order. However, drivers are asked to limit travel to essential purposes only while cleanup and repairs continue.

The highway infrastructure remains vulnerable following recent storms. The ministry continues to monitor the weather and the performance of the highway. People should be aware that highways affected by severe weather could close at any time if conditions change.

Check for updates online: DriveBC.ca

