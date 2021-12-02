Agassiz Speedway AGM Postponed to February 2022

Agassiz – Agassiz Speedway posted to Facebook that the AGM will be postponed to February. The Speedway is in use for those who need to station vehicles and such until flood waters recede:

Important Notice:The AGM / General Meeting, Tuesday, December 7th has been postponed. To ensure everyone’s safety and ability to be present at our AGM / General Meeting, the Executive has decided to table the meeting to our next scheduled meeting on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.Thank you to everyone for a safe and successful 2021. We wish you and your family all the best for the holiday!