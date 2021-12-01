Winter Harp – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – December 14 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – One of the most hauntingly-beautiful Christmas concerts you will ever see returns to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre, ushering in the holiday season. On December 14, the ultimate celebration of the seasonal spirit, Winter Harp transforms The Centre with gorgeous medieval attire, rare instruments, poetry and songs. This concert will take you on a magical journey you will never forget.

Winter Harp’s outstanding musicians and singers, clad in colourful attire, perform a collection of music ranging from familiar carols to Celtic and medieval carols. The beautiful music features a combination of harps, drums, temple bells, flutes, bass flute, viola and an assortment of rare instruments, from the bass psaltery, organistrum, hurdy-gurdy and nyckelharpa.

“Winter Harp concerts both evoke and create beautiful memories. We remember the Christmas trees we decorated, the joy of spending time with loved ones, the anticipation of Christmas morning. At Winter Harp the carols we perform and the stories and poems we read take people into their memories. They leave the concert with beautiful new ones,” says Winter Harp co-founder and musical director, Lori Pappajohn. “We’re looking forward to seeing old friends and new at the concerts.”

Time and passion are imbued with every aspect of Winter Harp’s performance. The costumes, designed by Lori and sewn by a dedicated dressmaker, pair with backdrops that are the culmination of months of design and detailed work. Everything comes to life in the gentle glow of candles onstage, creating a breath-taking pre-Raphaelite diorama and transporting audiences into the memories of Christmas past.

Since it’s first moving performance, Winter Harp has become renowned for delivering beautiful, soul-stirring performances. These concerts have become a must-see event during the holiday season, taking patrons right into the heart of Christmas ⁠— a place filled with joy, hope and light. Don’t miss your chance to witness the wonders of Winter Harp and let yourself be swept up in the magic.

Winter Harp is generously sponsored by: AMAX Praetorian, Aromatica Fine Teas, The Chilliwack Progress, the British Columbia Arts Council, the City of Chilliwack, the Province of British Columbia and the Department of Canadian Heritage.

Winter Harp is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on December 14, 2021, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $45 for adults, $42 for seniors and $40 for youth, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

A reminder to our patrons that the current weather situation can impact road conditions. The Centre will notify patrons immediately if the show is postponed or cancelled.

With the constantly changing environment of a COVID-19 world, The Society strives towards keeping pace and making sure The Centre is functioning at the highest level of safety protocols, while also keeping the arts alive. Unlike previous performances by The Bergmann Duo, this performance will be taking place in the HUB International Theatre to help maintain patron comfort and safety. The Society continuously strives to provide the community with a place to be immersed in arts and culture, to provide the community with a gathering place for creative expression, discovery, imagination and inspiration, and we cannot wait to welcome you back.