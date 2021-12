Abbotsford – The Evacuation Order has been downgraded to an Alert for Huntingdon Village.

Residents can now go back into this area.

Be aware that you may be evacuated again if the situation escalates.

View all details online at https://abbotsford.ca/flooding-alert

