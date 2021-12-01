Education/Learning

CounterAttack Roadchecks Start This Weekend

ByDon Lehn

Dec 1, 2021

Fraser Valley/Vancouver – ICBC and police are teaming up for the annual December CounterAttack campaign, urging drivers to be responsible and plan ahead for a safe ride home this holiday season.

The campaign kicks off this weekend and police will be looking for impaired drivers at roadchecks set up across the province throughout December.

More people may choose to attend holiday gatherings this year where public health orders allow, but one message remains as strict as ever: if you drink, don’t drive.

While progress has been made since CounterAttack roadchecks began, impaired driving remains one of the top three contributing factors for fatal crashes in B.C. – claiming the lives of 65 people and injuring 1,700 every year.

More than half of impaired-related crashes occur on the weekend*, which is why ICBC and police are reminding drivers to make smart decisions if their holiday festivities involve alcohol.

ICBC has led impaired driving education campaigns and funded CounterAttack enhanced police enforcement for over 40 years. Learn more facts and tips in ICBC’s infographic.

