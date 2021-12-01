City of Mission – Boil Water Advisory for Ruskin Area

Mission – A boil water advisory is in place for those properties on the Ruskin Water System in Mission, following a mudslide that has caused issues with the water quality. Properties impacted include the Ruskin Townsite, consisting of 13 homes, and the Ruskin Trailer Court at 9950, 9960, and 9970 Wilson Street.



The system has been taken offline until the issue is resolved, and the Environmental Health Officer has been informed. Staff are currently preparing notifications to be hand-delivered to impacted properties, and are arranging to have a potable water supplier provide non-source water to refill the storage reservoir once the existing water has been removed. In the meantime, bottled water will be provided to these residents as an interim measure.



This advisory will remain in place until the issue is resolved, at which time property owners will be advised.



Any impacted residents with questions or concerns can contact the City of Mission Public Works Department at 604-820-3761.



Updates will also be on the City website at mission.ca/alerts or via the Alertable App which can be downloaded from the App store.



For questions concerning the Public Health Impacts of this advisory, contact: Fraser Health Authority at 604-870-7903.