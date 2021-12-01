Canadian Red Cross Reminds Evacuees to Register Online, $5.8M Already Disbursed to Eligible Households

Vancouver – (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Red Cross is working closely with community leadership and all levels of government to support the immediate and emerging needs of the people impacted by the floods and extreme weather in British Columbia.



Will aid from the Province of British Columbia and the generosity of Canadians, to date, the Red Cross has disbursed more than $5.8 million to eligible households affected by the B.C. floods and extreme weather.



The Canadian Red Cross is providing one-time financial assistance to people evacuated from their primary homes due to the flooding and extreme weather event that occurred across the province from November 14 to 16.



The Red Cross encourages people evacuated from their primary homes in B.C. to register in one of three ways:

Through the online portal at www.redcross.ca

Over the phone at 1-800-863-6582 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. PST

In-person at one of the locations listed online at www.redcross.ca

People who have already registered with British Columbia Emergency Support Services (ESS), or are staying with family and friends, are also encouraged to register with Red Cross. Registration with Red Cross ensures people can be contacted while away from home, as well as be reached with information on further services and assistance that may become available to them during this time of need.

Canadians wishing to make a donation to the British Columbia Flooding and Extreme Weather Appeal can do so online at www.redcross.ca, by calling 1-800-418-1111, or by texting BCFLOODS to 30333.

The Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia will match all donations made by individuals and corporations between November 17 and December 26, 2021. This means that every $1 donated will become $3 to support those affected by the floods and extreme weather.

For online resources on disaster recovery and coping with a crisis, please visit www.redcross.ca.