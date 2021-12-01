News

Agassiz RCMP Xmas Tradition – Stuff The Cruiser – Saturday December 4

Don Lehn

Dec 1, 2021

Agassiz – Agassiz RCMP once again invite folks to the 12th annual Stuff the Cruiser event, as officers’ call on everyone to stop by too help pack police cruisers with non-perishable food items and cash donations. In support of Fraser Valley food banks, the event takes place at designated locations around the valley.

Following last year’s difficult decision not to host the Stuff the Cruiser we are excited to swing the event back into action, says Superintendent Davy Lee Officer in charge of the UFVRD. Stuff the Cruiser is an annual RCMP campaign held to support foodbanks in their efforts to aid families within our communities.

Saturday December 4, from10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Super Valu – 7024 Cheam.

The overwhelming generosity of our community has stuffed up to 2 police cruisers with groceries and cash donations during past Stuff the Cruiser events. We hope to surpass our previous totals with this year’s event, says Sergeant Mike Sargent of the Agassiz RCMP.

