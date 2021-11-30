Arts and Entertainment

Oh Christmas Tea – Fans of “Money Python” Will Love This – Two Shows on December 11, Chilliwack Cultural Centre

ByDon Lehn

Nov 30, 2021

Chilliwack – Fans of Monty Python, Mr. Bean, and Dr. Seuss… Grab your teacups!
 
Off-Broadway Comedians and 3-time IMPRESARIO Award-Winners (London) James & Jamesy present their outrageously funny and brilliantly inventive Christmas comedy classic O Christmas Tea — an astonishing show that delights thousands of hearts every holiday season.

When catastrophe strikes at James and Jamesy’s Christmas tea party, flooding the world with tea, the friends leap into action, finding innovative and heartwarming solutions to keep them afloat. Redefining immersive theatre, these masters of physical comedy—with over 20 comedy awards to their name—sweep the audience out to sea in a jolly aquatic escapade brimming with whimsy, action, and ingenuity in a celebration of friendship at Christmas.

Two shows on December 11. Tickets available here.

