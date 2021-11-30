Mission Issues Local State of Emergency and Evacuation Order Declared for the Benbow Street Area

Mission – A local state of emergency and evacuation order for the Benbow Street sub-division in Hatzic has been announced for the second time given the further extreme rainfall seen across the Fraser Valley which has resulted in localized flooding in areas of Mission.



Mayor Horn declared the local state of emergency for the Benbow Street area on November 30, 2021, and this will remain in effect until December 7, 2021, unless cancelled earlier.



Those under the evacuation are now eligible for emergency support services and should register online with Mission Emergency Support Services at https://ess.gov.bc.ca.

Once registered please contact 604-814-1296 between the hours of 8:30 am – 4: 30 pm for further instructions. Resources available include lodging support and grocery vouchers.



Please respect all signage for road closures and do not attempt to pass barricades.



For up-to-date information on road closures, flooding, and more visit mission.ca/alerts or

download the Alertable App from the App store.