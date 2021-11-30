Arts and Entertainment

chillTV’s The ROTARY CHRISTMAS SHOW 2021, Premiering Thursday December 16, 7PM (VIDEO)

ByDon Lehn

Nov 30, 2021

Chilliwack – We really….REALLY….. needed this considering all that we have been through….

Mountainview Harley-Davidson & Mountainview Motorsports proudly present…

The 2021 Rotary Christmas Show!
PREMIERING Dec. 16, 7 pm on chillTV!

Thank you to our sponsors!
Mountainview Harley-Davidson & Mountainview Motorsports – Platinum
Prospera Credit Union – Gold
Chilliwack Volkswagen
Hofstede’s Country Barn
Plowright & Associates
Fountain Tire Chilliwack
MLA’s Kelli Paddon & Dan Coulter

Watch this space for details!

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™

