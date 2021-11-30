Legal News

Cheam First Nation Community Advisory – Flooding/Emergency Preparedness

ByDon Lehn

Nov 30, 2021

Cheam First Nation – From Cheam First Nation: The provincial government has compiled flood-specific guidelines on its website, which and go bags and protecting your home.


As water supplies could potentially be affected, please make sure to create an emergency water supply. Health and food related resources have been posted on the Cheam website.


In case power in the community goes out for an extended period of time, staff stands at the ready to open the gym overnight for those who need food and a place to rest. The situation is being monitored constantly and any notices will be posted to social media.

Please share with community members who don’t have access.

