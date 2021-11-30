Arts and Entertainment

Boomerang Six – Floe Pham – Chilliwack Cultural Centre on December 18

ByDon Lehn

Nov 30, 2021

Chilliwack – Shining the spotlight on local musicians, Boomerang Six electrifies the stage with a passionate group of artists! On December 18, Floe Pham heads a hand-selected lineup of musicians that will not only span a wide collection of familiar genres, but also bring new ones to The Centre. There is something in here for everybody, so come on out and grab a seat, where you might just discover your new favourite band.

“Boomerang Six is being programmed by Floe Pham, a local musician who’s new band “Go With the Floe” will be debuting with their first live performance at this event,” says Amber Bergeron, the program lead. “They perform covers of pop, rock, and inspirational rap music. Joining them will be ShootingStar Idols, an indie song and dance group focused on celebrating and popularizing Asian-Idol culture in Canada. There will also be some up and coming young local performers that are just beginning their performance journey, and are excited to be on stage for Boomerang Six!”

“The Boomerang Concert series aims to give musicians in our community a chance to create something, and get real hands-on experience performing in a casual, but professional setting. We give them the tools, resources, and mentorship they need for a good show, and they take their skills and knowledge to put together a memorable performance,” continues Amber. “The idea behind the naming of the series “Boomerang” is a metaphor for all the hard work and creativity that is put into these shows. The effort that goes into what you will see on stage will repay these young musicians with more tools, experience, and knowledge to continue pursuing their art form in the future.  And not only are all of the performers classified as “young” musicians, but most of the staff working on these shows, from the marketing team to the lighting and sound technicians, are also young members of the community, honing their craft and gaining experience in the industry.”

Boomerang Six – Floe Pham is generously sponsored by: Prime Signs, The Chilliwack Progress, the British Columbia Arts Council, the City of Chilliwack, the Province of British Columbia and the Department of Canadian Heritage.

Boomerang Six – Floe Pham is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on December 18, 2021, at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $10, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

