RCMP, BC Coroners Service Need Help to ID A December 2020 Crash Victim (Clothing Pictures)

Fraser Valley – Chilliwack RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the remains of a person who died in a traffic crash.

On December 29, 2020 at approximately 4 a.m., Chilliwack RCMP responded to the report of a fatal two-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Lickman Road. At the scene, police located the bodies of the two occupants inside one vehicle.

While a police examination into the cause of the crash has now been completed, investigators have so far been unable to identify one of the decedents.

The unidentified remains are:

Caucasian female, 20 to 40 years old

Slender build

Weight: 43 to 53 kg (95 to 116 lbs.)

Height: 157 to 165 cm (5’2 to 5’5)

Upper denture with lower teeth in poor condition

Wearing a McGill University Rugby pants and black winter boots.

“We are reaching out to the public for assistance to identify the person who lost their life in this tragic incident,” says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

RCMP urge anyone who believes they can provide information to identify this person to contact their local police agency or should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

RCMP: