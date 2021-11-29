News

Province Extends Temporary Limit – 30 Litres Per Trip to the Gas Station – to Tuesday December 14 – Highway 3 and 99 Re-Opened

ByDon Lehn

Nov 29, 2021

Victoria/Fraser Valley – With coastal and southwestern B.C. facing heavy rainfall while recovering from severe flooding, the Province is extending the temporary measure to prioritize fuel for essential vehicles and the provincial state of emergency.

The Province is extending a temporary measure to limit non-essential vehicles to 30 litres of fuel (gas and diesel) per trip to a gas station until Dec. 14, 2021.

Given the continued threats of flooding and the continued need of public safety measures under the Emergency Program Act, the provincial state of emergency is being extended until the end of the day on Dec. 14, 2021.

The fuel order applies to all fuel suppliers in the Lower Mainland-to-Hope region, the Sea-to-Sky region, Sunshine Coast, the Gulf Islands and Vancouver Island. Essential vehicles will continue to have unrestricted access to fuel as required, using predominately commercial trucking gas stations (cardlock gas stations).

ALSO

Following assessments and cleanup from the latest storm, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure reopened Highway 3 and Highway 99 on Monday afternoon, Nov. 29, 2021.

Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton is open for essential travel only. Due to ongoing cleanup and repairs, drivers can expect delays on this section of Highway 3.

Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet is open for essential travel only. Vehicle weight restrictions are also in place. Only vehicles with a licensed gross vehicle weight under 14,500 kilograms are permitted on this section of Highway 99.

Essential purposes for travel are defined in the travel restrictions order through the Emergency Program Act. For a list of essential purposes for travel, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/floodresponse

Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Chilliwack remains closed, as does Highway 1 from just east of Highway 9 and Hope, through the Bridal Falls area.

With another storm approaching the south coast this week, the ministry continues to monitor the weather closely to determine if further closures are required.

For updates, check www.DriveBC.ca

