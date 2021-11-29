November 29 Chilliwack Storm Update

Chilliwack – City crews worked all weekend to mitigate any negative impacts of the storm. This included cleaning culverts and drains, clearing debris from roadways, and dealing with small mudslides throughout the night. While many ditches are very full of rain water, river levels did not come close to topping Chilliwack dikes.

City staff have received reports that the Nooksack River at Everson has been dropping since midnight and experts are predicting that the next storm won’t have as significant an impact on the Nooksack River. The Sumas River level at the Abbotsford Barrowtown pump station was stable through the night at around 4.85m. This is about 2m below the top of the dike. The Fraser River level has started to drop, so outflow is expected to pick up. Abbotsford staff also reported that they were able to re-open the flood box this morning at 1:35am.

Highway 1 remains closed this morning and updates will be available through the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (drivebc.ca). According to drivebc.ca, Highway 7 remains open for essential travel, including the transportation of food and other supplies. Locally, there is still no access to Abbotsford through Yarrow.

“The Provincial government has a plan in place to make sure we receive the supplies we need,” said Mayor Popove. “Please buy only what you need. When panic buying happens, it places an unnecessary strain on resources.”

Residents are reminded to please limit unnecessary excess water use (ex. laundry) in order to let the sanitary sewer system catch up after the flood. Local drainage systems are overwhelmed, especially in low lying areas, and people should expect localized flooding including wet yards and basements. Residents should take appropriate measures to protect their homes with the use of sump pumps and/or sandbags. Sand and bags remain available at Yarrow Sports Field and Townsend Park to help support those efforts. Residents can help prevent localized flooding by clearing leaves and debris off of nearby street drains.

Over the weekend, City trails were heavily impacted by rain. As a precautionary measure all trails in the City are currently closed and will remain closed until staff are able to inspect conditions after the next storm.

Significant progress on road and culverts repairs has happened over the last two weeks. City staff are preparing for the next storm, and will continue to clear roadways, culverts and drains throughout Chilliwack. Information about road closures, trail closures, and updates will continue to be posted at chilliwack.com/floodwatch.