Highway 1 Remains Closed As Military Places “Tiger Dam” Across Highway at Cole Road

Abbotsford – The Highways Ministry (MOTI) shut down Highway 1 in Abbotsford at 5PM Sunday as a flood precaution. In the meantime, as the Nooksack Rover backs up into Abbotsford from Sumas Washington, Canadian Forces were setting up a tiger dam.

It is filled with water and crosses the highway near Cole Road. It’s about one metre in height. In theory, it works as a water filled sandbag.

More rain is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday and the predictions are, that of the three atmospheric rivers, this will be the nastiest.

Mayor Henry Braun is expected to have another media briefing Monday at 2PM.

Ironically, Chilliwack is still in pretty good shape. While Yarrow lies on the Eastern side of the Sumas flood plane and have had their fair share of issues, Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove fold FVN that Chilliwackians can count their blessings, that it could have been much worse for the City of almost 100,000.

No prediction from any level on when Highway 1 will open through to Chilliwack.