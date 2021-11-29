Health & Lifestyle

Fraser Health Declares COVID-19 Outbreaks Over at Abbotsford’s Tabor Home and Maplewood House Long-Term Care

ByDon Lehn

Nov 29, 2021

Abbotsford – Fraser Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks over at Tabor Home and Maplewood House long-term care in Abbotsford.

With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at this location.

To enter a long-term care or assisted living facility, visitors (except children under the age of vaccine eligibility, those with an approved medical exemption and visits at end-of-life) must provide proof of full vaccination (seven days past their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine). Visitors are required to be screened for signs and symptoms of illness, including COVID-19 symptoms, and asked to sign in for contact tracing purposes, prior to entry at every visit.

Visitors who do not demonstrate that they are fully vaccinated may visit outdoors and must adhere to all infection prevention and control requirements, including wearing a medical mask (for people age five years and older) during their entire visit. Exceptions related to compassionate care (e.g. end-of-life care), will be considered on an individual case basis with additional preventative measures in place.

For more information about visitor guidelines, please visit fraserhealth.ca/visitor.

